Cybersecurity Talent Shortage Prompts White House Action

The Biden administration launches an initiative to encourage careers in cybersecurity, as businesses try new tactics to get unfilled IT security roles staffed.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

September 12, 2024

1 Min Read
US White house photograph
Prisma by Dukas Presseagentur GmbH via Alamy Stock

With more than half a million cybersecurity jobs unfilled nationwide in the US, private enterprise and the federal government alike are focusing efforts to help fill the gap by changing hiring strategies and encouraging careers in IT security.

Recently, the White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), in collaboration with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), announced the "Service for America" initiative, which is part of the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy (NCWES).

The main directive is to recruit and prepare Americans for jobs in cybersecurity, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative focuses on creating accessible career pathways by removing degree requirements, and emphasizing skills-based hiring.

To that end, the program promotes work-based learning, such as registered apprenticeships, which allow individuals to earn while they gain new skills. And on the AI front, while it is seen as having the potential to fill some of the perceived workforce gaps, human cybersecurity does not appear to be a role that is going away any time soon — for most AI and related tools, a human element is still vital to decision making.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

About the Author

Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Staff & Contributors

Dark Reading: Connecting The Information Security Community

Long one of the most widely-read cybersecurity news sites on the Web, Dark Reading is also the most trusted online community for security professionals. Our community members include thought-leading security researchers, CISOs, and technology specialists, along with thousands of other security professionals.

See more from Dark Reading
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

man on a boat in the outer space with colorful cloud,illustration
IT Infrastructure
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive
byLisa Morgan
Aug 26, 2024
9 Slides
thumbnail
Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI ResumesThe Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 19, 2024
Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data BrokersExamining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
byCarrie Pallardy
Aug 22, 2024
5 Min Read
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
byLisa Morgan
Aug 20, 2024
11 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports