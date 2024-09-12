Cybersecurity Talent Shortage Prompts White House Action
The Biden administration launches an initiative to encourage careers in cybersecurity, as businesses try new tactics to get unfilled IT security roles staffed.
September 12, 2024
With more than half a million cybersecurity jobs unfilled nationwide in the US, private enterprise and the federal government alike are focusing efforts to help fill the gap by changing hiring strategies and encouraging careers in IT security.
Recently, the White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), in collaboration with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), announced the "Service for America" initiative, which is part of the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy (NCWES).
The main directive is to recruit and prepare Americans for jobs in cybersecurity, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative focuses on creating accessible career pathways by removing degree requirements, and emphasizing skills-based hiring.
To that end, the program promotes work-based learning, such as registered apprenticeships, which allow individuals to earn while they gain new skills. And on the AI front, while it is seen as having the potential to fill some of the perceived workforce gaps, human cybersecurity does not appear to be a role that is going away any time soon — for most AI and related tools, a human element is still vital to decision making.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Radical Automation of ITSMSeptember 19, 2024
Unleash the power of the browser to secure any device in minutesSeptember 24, 2024
Maximizing Manufacturing Efficiency with Real-Time Production MonitoringSeptember 25, 2024
Radical Automation of ITSMSeptember 19, 2024
Unleash the power of the browser to secure any device in minutesSeptember 24, 2024
Maximizing Manufacturing Efficiency with Real-Time Production MonitoringSeptember 25, 2024
Cabinet-Integrated Liquid Cooling Supports Rising Power Density and Maximum Sustainability for High-Performance Computing Data Center Environments
Software Supply Chain State of the Union 2024
TeamDynamix eBook - Enterprise Service Management
Smart Service Management
2024 IT Service Management Vendor Rankings
How to Make Network Management Easier in 2024-25September 19, 2024
[Virtual Event] The Essential Guide to Cloud ManagementOctober 17, 2024