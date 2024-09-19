Cybersecurity & the 2024 US Elections

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, cybersecurity is a frequent topic of conversation. From my time in the intelligence community supporting the Department of Defense, I'm familiar with government planning around elections. While the most discussed threats for 2024 are nation-state misinformation and disinformation, this election season, I'm also following cybersecurity threats to municipal election systems.

The good news is the threat of an actual impactful disruption is low. As the US has funneled significant resources into securing elections over the past decade, US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) lead Jen Easterly said election infrastructure "has never been more secure." However, that doesn't mean threat actors aren't likely to attempt some sort of attacks, such as website defacements or distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against municipal election websites.

Here are the four threats against local election systems we will most likely hear about in 2024:

