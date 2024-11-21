DHS Releases Secure AI Framework for Critical Infrastructure
The voluntary recommendations from the Department of Homeland Security cover how artificial intelligence should be used in the power grid, water system, air travel network, healthcare, and other pieces of critical infrastructure.
November 21, 2024
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released recommendations that outline how to securely develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in critical infrastructure. The recommendations apply to all players in the AI supply chain, starting with cloud and compute infrastructure providers, to AI developers, and all the way to critical infrastructure owners and operators. Recommendations for civil society and public-sector organizations are also provided.
The voluntary recommendations in "Roles and Responsibilities Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Critical Infrastructure" look at each of the roles across five key areas: securing environments, driving responsible model and system design, implementing data governance, ensuring safe and secure deployment, and monitoring performance and impact. There are also technical and process recommendations to enhance the safety, security, and trustworthiness of AI systems.
AI is already being used for resilience and risk mitigation across sectors, DHS said in a release, such as AI applications for earthquake detection, stabilizing power grids, and sorting mail.
The framework looks at each role's responsibilities:
About the Author
You May Also Like
Work Smarter, Not Harder with Gemini in Security Operations
The Defender's Advantage | A guide to activating cyber defense
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM for Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment
2024 Cyber Resilience Strategy Report: CISOs Battle Attacks, Disasters, AI. . . and Dust
Addressing Rising Power Densities in the Data Center Starts with an Integrated Cabinet Foundation
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportMay 29, 2024
2022 State of ITOps and SecOpsJun 21, 2022