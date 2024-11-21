DHS Releases Secure AI Framework for Critical Infrastructure

The voluntary recommendations from the Department of Homeland Security cover how artificial intelligence should be used in the power grid, water system, air travel network, healthcare, and other pieces of critical infrastructure.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

November 21, 2024

1 Min Read
US Department of Homeland Security Logo
GK Images via Alamy Stock

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released recommendations that outline how to securely develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in critical infrastructure. The recommendations apply to all players in the AI supply chain, starting with cloud and compute infrastructure providers, to AI developers, and all the way to critical infrastructure owners and operators. Recommendations for civil society and public-sector organizations are also provided.

The voluntary recommendations in "Roles and Responsibilities Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Critical Infrastructure" look at each of the roles across five key areas: securing environments, driving responsible model and system design, implementing data governance, ensuring safe and secure deployment, and monitoring performance and impact. There are also technical and process recommendations to enhance the safety, security, and trustworthiness of AI systems.

AI is already being used for resilience and risk mitigation across sectors, DHS said in a release, such as AI applications for earthquake detection, stabilizing power grids, and sorting mail.

The framework looks at each role's responsibilities:

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

About the Author

Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Staff & Contributors

Dark Reading: Connecting The Information Security Community

Long one of the most widely-read cybersecurity news sites on the Web, Dark Reading is also the most trusted online community for security professionals. Our community members include thought-leading security researchers, CISOs, and technology specialists, along with thousands of other security professionals.

See more from Dark Reading
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

cloud computing background
IT Infrastructure
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025

Nov 18, 2024

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Halloween monster night poster and Autumn party background with a scary zombie hand with a yellow moon glowing
Cyber Resilience
2024 Halloween Frights in Tech
2024 Halloween Frights in Tech

Oct 31, 2024

White House
Cyber Resilience
What Could the Trump Administration Mean for Cybersecurity?
What Could the Trump Administration Mean for Cybersecurity?

Nov 14, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports