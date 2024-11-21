DHS Releases Secure AI Framework for Critical Infrastructure

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released recommendations that outline how to securely develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in critical infrastructure. The recommendations apply to all players in the AI supply chain, starting with cloud and compute infrastructure providers, to AI developers, and all the way to critical infrastructure owners and operators. Recommendations for civil society and public-sector organizations are also provided.

The voluntary recommendations in "Roles and Responsibilities Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Critical Infrastructure" look at each of the roles across five key areas: securing environments, driving responsible model and system design, implementing data governance, ensuring safe and secure deployment, and monitoring performance and impact. There are also technical and process recommendations to enhance the safety, security, and trustworthiness of AI systems.

AI is already being used for resilience and risk mitigation across sectors, DHS said in a release, such as AI applications for earthquake detection, stabilizing power grids, and sorting mail.

The framework looks at each role's responsibilities:

