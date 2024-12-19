Does Desktop AI Come With a Side of Risk?

Artificial intelligence capabilities are coming to a desktop near you — with Microsoft 365 Copilot, Google Gemini with Project Jarvis, and Apple Intelligence all arriving (or having arrived). But what are the risks?

December 19, 2024

AI icons overlaid on a laptop
Artificial intelligence has come to the desktop.

Microsoft 365 Copilot, which debuted last year, is now widely available. Apple Intelligence just reached general beta availability for users of late-model Macs, iPhones, and iPads. And Google Gemini will reportedly soon be able to take actions through the Chrome browser under an in-development agent feature dubbed Project Jarvis.

The integration of large language models (LLMs) that sift through business information and provide automated scripting of actions — so-called "agentic" capabilities — holds massive promise for knowledge workers but also significant concerns for business leaders and chief information security officers (CISOs). Companies already suffer from significant issues with the oversharing of information and a failure to limit access permissions — 40% of firms delayed their rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot by three months or more because of such security worries, according to a Gartner survey.

