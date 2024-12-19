Does Desktop AI Come With a Side of Risk?
Artificial intelligence capabilities are coming to a desktop near you — with Microsoft 365 Copilot, Google Gemini with Project Jarvis, and Apple Intelligence all arriving (or having arrived). But what are the risks?
December 19, 2024
Artificial intelligence has come to the desktop.
Microsoft 365 Copilot, which debuted last year, is now widely available. Apple Intelligence just reached general beta availability for users of late-model Macs, iPhones, and iPads. And Google Gemini will reportedly soon be able to take actions through the Chrome browser under an in-development agent feature dubbed Project Jarvis.
The integration of large language models (LLMs) that sift through business information and provide automated scripting of actions — so-called "agentic" capabilities — holds massive promise for knowledge workers but also significant concerns for business leaders and chief information security officers (CISOs). Companies already suffer from significant issues with the oversharing of information and a failure to limit access permissions — 40% of firms delayed their rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot by three months or more because of such security worries, according to a Gartner survey.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Full Content Inspection: The New Standard in Network Security and Why It's Necessary
Software Supply Chain State of the Union 2024
The Defender's Advantage Solutions Guide
The Defender's Advantage for Critical Infrastructure and Operational Technology
IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM for Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment
2024 The State of Data Management, Privacy, and GovernanceDec 6, 2024
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportMay 29, 2024
2022 State of ITOps and SecOpsJun 21, 2022