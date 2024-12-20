Facing the Specter of Cyber Threats During the Holidays

Do retailers still face high levels of cyber risk in a world fraught with ransomware attacks year-round?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

December 23, 2024

The flurry of commerce, travel, and other business that escalates with the winter holidays might make for tempting targets for hackers -- or perhaps not in a world already wracked with cyberattacks.

Enterprises defend against ransomware and other digital threats throughout the year. Bad actors might choose to focus their attention more on targets of opportunity that are unrelated to the holiday season, though the temptation might be too great for Cyber Gremlins and Grinches.

This episode of DOS Won’t Hunt saw a panel comprised of David Richardson, vice president of endpoint and threat intelligence for Lookout; Kris Lovejoy, senior vice president for security with Kyndryl; Jake King, head of threat and security intelligence with Elastic; Mikhail Ishkhanov, senior director, product strategy and sales enablement with SOTI; Stephanie ”Snow” Carruthers, IBM’s global head of cyber range and chief people hacker with IBM X-Force; and John Paul Cunningham, CISO for Silverfort.

They discussed what is at stake during the holidays, security risks that can arise with undertrained seasonal staff, and why it is not a good idea to have someone caught up in holiday festivities tasked with cyber forensic audits. Mind the champagne.

Listen to the full podcast here.

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight.


