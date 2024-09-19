FCC: AT&T Didn't Adequately Protect Customers' Cloud Data

Regulators fine AT&T $13 million for failing to protect customer information held by a third-party vendor, and extend consumer data protections to the cloud.

September 19, 2024

The Federal Communications Commission fined AT&T $13 million and ordered it to tighten up its privacy and security practices in the wake of a catastrophic third-party compromise.

The commission also used its authority under the Communications Act of 1934 to extend consumer protections to the cloud, finding AT&T failed to maintain proper oversight of a third-party provider.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

