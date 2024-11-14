How Developers Drive Security Professionals Crazy

The journey toward a successful DevSecOps implementation is complex, requiring a strategic approach to overcome the myriad challenges it presents.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

November 14, 2024

1 Min Read
frustrated business person on the phone
Maskot via Alamy Stock

In the evolving landscape of software development, the integration of DevSecOps has emerged as a critical paradigm, promising a harmonious blend of development, security, and operations to streamline feature delivery while ensuring security. However, the path to achieving this seamless integration is fraught with hurdles — ranging from the lack of security training among developers to the complexity of security tools, the scarcity of dedicated security personnel, and the generation of non-actionable security alerts. 

Historically, there has been a palpable tension between members of development teams, who prioritize rapid feature deployment, and security professionals, who focus on risk mitigation. This discrepancy often results in a "the inmates are running the asylum" scenario, where developers, driven by delivery deadlines, may inadvertently sideline security, leading to frustration among security teams. However, the essence of DevSecOps lies in reconciling these differences by embedding security into the development life cycle, thereby enabling faster, more secure releases without compromising productivity. Let's explore strategies for embedding security into the development process in a harmonious manner, thereby enhancing productivity without compromising on security. 

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

About the Author

Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Staff & Contributors

Dark Reading: Connecting The Information Security Community

Long one of the most widely-read cybersecurity news sites on the Web, Dark Reading is also the most trusted online community for security professionals. Our community members include thought-leading security researchers, CISOs, and technology specialists, along with thousands of other security professionals.

See more from Dark Reading
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

man on a boat in the outer space with colorful cloud,illustration
IT Infrastructure
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive

Aug 26, 2024

Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes

Aug 19, 2024

Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers

Aug 22, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues

Aug 20, 2024

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports