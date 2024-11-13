How Digital Fraud Has Evolved: Key Takeaways for CISOs

Regular training, robust fraud detection systems, and a culture of vigilance are key to combating digital fraud these days.

Network Computing, Contributor

November 13, 2024

Fraudsters have been around since the dawn of time. But the internet has completely transformed the scale at which they operate. There are now an unlimited number of potential victims they can target with various schemes, from phishing attacks and identity theft to sophisticated scams and financial fraud.

And that’s exactly what they’ve been doing. According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, scammers stole over $1 trillion in 2023 alone. As the world continues to embrace new technologies, digital fraud is expected to rise proportionately. For companies in all industries, this means that cybersecurity measures and capabilities to combat fraud are no longer optional but necessary.

Let's look at some of the main digital fraud trends organizations are facing today and ways to effectively mitigate them.

