Over the past couple of years, geopolitical tensions have been rising in various parts of the world. In the best case, the Trump administration may help deescalate tensions and violence. Alternatively, the US could find itself in a war that isn’t limited to foreign soil. As a result, CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs need to be prepared.

“Political instability causes risks to global supply chains, data security and operational resilience,” says Steve Tcherchian, CISO and chief product officer at security solution provider XYPRO. “Just in the past year, we've seen disruptions in logistics, fluctuating regulatory environments, and cyber threats escalating due to geopolitical tensions. This creates blind spots in business continuity planning, especially for organizations reliant on international vendors, partners or regional operations.”

For example, ensuring data compliance in multiple jurisdictions becomes exponentially more complex during politically volatile times.

“My biggest concerns are supply chain vulnerabilities, cybersecurity threats from state sponsored threat actors targeting critical infrastructure, and navigating changes in trade restrictions, compliance, tariffs and more,” says Tcherchian. “These are headaches to manage in normal times, let alone during geopolitical tensions.”

His advice is to be proactive. Understand the scope of assets, data and infrastructure and build operations that can adapt to unpredictable conditions. This includes having alternate suppliers, transport routes and workforce contingencies.

“The intersection of cyber and political risks throws cybersecurity in the forefront. Don’t take cyber resilience lightly,” says Tcherchian. “Implement a zero-trust security strategy, deploy real time threat detection, maintain compliance with global security frameworks, [and] educate your teams.”

Change Management and Monte Carlo Simulations Are Wise

Bob Hutchins, an organizational psychologist and author of Our Digital Soul: Collective Anxiety, Media Trauma, and Path Toward Recovery, says geopolitical instability is a challenge that many of his clients face.

“[P]olitical instability has created significant unpredictability in supply chains, workforce stability and market access,” says Hutchins. “I’ve seen businesses freeze expansion plans, lose key talent due to geopolitical unrest and grapple with regulatory shifts that feel like moving targets. These disruptions don’t just slow growth -- they can create a pervasive sense of unease that trickles down to employees, further compounding challenges.”

For example, one international company recently had to reconfigure its entire supply chain after new tariffs disrupted its primary import route. The ripple effect included increased costs, delayed production, and strained relationships with long-time partners.

“My biggest concern is the emotional toll instability takes on leadership teams and employees. Anxiety about the future can lead to decision paralysis or reactive strategies that lack long-term foresight,” says Hutchins. “This heightened tension can erode trust within organizations, making it harder to maintain cohesion during already difficult times. Another concern I've seen is the rise of ‘decision fatigue’ among leaders. Navigating constant upheaval drains energy and focus, which can lead to poor choices or a lack of innovation.”

Shock resulting from the unexpected can cause organizational leaders to scramble and make snap decisions that may make sense in the short-term, but backfire in the long-term, like the way the pandemic impacted organizations.

“One of the most effective strategies I’ve seen is fostering adaptability. Businesses that treat change as a constant and prepare for multiple scenarios tend to fare better,” says Hutchins.

To help his clients prepare, Hutchins prioritizes scenario planning to think through the “what if” scenarios so leaders can anticipate and mitigate risks. He also underscores the need for clear, honest communication with employees about the challenges the organization is facing and having a plan in place helps build trust. Finally, he recommends investing in mental health so employees and leaders can manage stress and perform better, even under pressure.

“Start by focusing on what you can control. While you can’t obviously stabilize geopolitics, you can create stability within your organization by being transparent, flexible, and supportive,” says Hutchins. “Be proactive in scenario planning and ensure you have redundancies in place for critical operations. Leaders who listen and adapt based on their team’s feedback are better equipped to make thoughtful, forward-thinking decisions.”

XYPRO’s Tcherchian also stresses the need for extreme agility.

“Constant political instability may be our new reality,” says Tcherchian. “Foster a culture of resilience within your company, partners and vendors. Be agile and adaptable. Don’t treat instability as an obstacle, rather as an opportunity to build a more adaptive, innovative and resilient organization.”