How Learning to Fly Made Me a Better Cybersecurity CEO

As a child, airplanes fascinated me — I was taken by their gravity-defying magic, their technical wonders, their sleek designs, and the adventures they unlocked. I dreamed of flying one myself.

Although I pursued a career in cybersecurity, flying always inspired me — so I chased my lifelong dream of becoming a licensed pilot. I continue to fly light aircraft in the little spare time I get alongside my role as the CEO of a leading cyber-risk management company.

Always Have Backup

A recent experience prompted me to think more closely about the interplay between my two passions.

Not long ago, I completed an advanced course for pilots of two-engine planes. Previously, I had only flown planes with one engine, which is a risk: If the engine malfunctions, you're in big trouble.

