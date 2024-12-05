How Learning to Fly Made Me a Better Cybersecurity CEO

The lessons I've learned soaring through the skies have extended far beyond the runway.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

December 5, 2024

1 Min Read
small plane flying in blue sky
Stanislav_Duben via Alamy Stock

As a child, airplanes fascinated me — I was taken by their gravity-defying magic, their technical wonders, their sleek designs, and the adventures they unlocked. I dreamed of flying one myself.

Although I pursued a career in cybersecurity, flying always inspired me — so I chased my lifelong dream of becoming a licensed pilot. I continue to fly light aircraft in the little spare time I get alongside my role as the CEO of a leading cyber-risk management company. 

Always Have Backup

A recent experience prompted me to think more closely about the interplay between my two passions. 

Not long ago, I completed an advanced course for pilots of two-engine planes. Previously, I had only flown planes with one engine, which is a risk: If the engine malfunctions, you're in big trouble. 

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

About the Author

Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Staff & Contributors

Dark Reading: Connecting The Information Security Community

Long one of the most widely-read cybersecurity news sites on the Web, Dark Reading is also the most trusted online community for security professionals. Our community members include thought-leading security researchers, CISOs, and technology specialists, along with thousands of other security professionals.

See more from Dark Reading
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

IT Leadership
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future

Nov 26, 2024

Tech war between China and the USA. Flag of USA and China on a microprocessor
Machine Learning & AI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI

Nov 21, 2024

cloud computing background
IT Infrastructure
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025

Nov 18, 2024

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports