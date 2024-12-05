How Learning to Fly Made Me a Better Cybersecurity CEO
The lessons I've learned soaring through the skies have extended far beyond the runway.
December 5, 2024
As a child, airplanes fascinated me — I was taken by their gravity-defying magic, their technical wonders, their sleek designs, and the adventures they unlocked. I dreamed of flying one myself.
Although I pursued a career in cybersecurity, flying always inspired me — so I chased my lifelong dream of becoming a licensed pilot. I continue to fly light aircraft in the little spare time I get alongside my role as the CEO of a leading cyber-risk management company.
Always Have Backup
A recent experience prompted me to think more closely about the interplay between my two passions.
Not long ago, I completed an advanced course for pilots of two-engine planes. Previously, I had only flown planes with one engine, which is a risk: If the engine malfunctions, you're in big trouble.
