How to Prep for AI Regulation and AI Risk in 2025
Forrester Principal Analyst Enza Iannopollo explains what the proposed regulations on artificial intelligence actually aim to do, what it means to enterprise CIOs' AI goals, and how to prepare today for the risks and compliance goals of tomorrow.
December 6, 2024
Regulators across the world are in a helter-skelter scramble to get a hold on AI -- but what, and whom exactly are they trying to regulate? A patchwork of laws and guidelines are emerging. While some aim at the LLM developers, others target AI users. Some focus on data governance, others on issues related to safety, labor, or property rights. Some are focused on IT automation, while others look ahead to artificial generalized intelligence. How should CIOs and CISOs plan for this new landscape?
Forrester principal analyst Enza Iannopollo will discuss this in greater detail at the 2024 Forrester Security and Risk Summit Dec. 9 - 11 in Baltimore and online in a session called “A Fun (Yes Really) Crash Course in AI Regs and Frameworks).” She gave InformationWeek a preview.
