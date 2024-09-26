Hurricane Helene Prompts CISA Fraud Warning

Hurricane Helene is whirling its way toward the Florida coast, with the US National Hurricane Center warning those in the path of the storm to prepare for a Category 3 landing on the night of Sept. 26, followed by a life-threatening 20-foot storm surge.

Unfortunately, cybercriminals are likely planning a storm of their own, in the form of fraud and phishing efforts tied to interest and anxiety related to Helene.

A charity appeal for donations is a common gambit that cyber scammers perpetrate after a natural disaster, along with notices that purport to come from energy or phone providers about outages, and even unsolicited offers of help from "contractors" who can remove fallen trees or outfit your office with a generator — as long as you pay upfront.

