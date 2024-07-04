Internet Resilience Report: Outages Cost Companies Over $10 Million a Month

Despite soaring interest in the prospect of always on services and resiliency in general, an internet resilience report released this week demonstrates that the former is likely a bridge too far.

Resiliency, defined as the ability to “recover quickly,” is a major challenge for IT, as business participants report Internet outages are costing them $10 million a month.

Yet 97% of companies in the report by Catchpoint say “a reliable, resilient Internet is of utmost importance to their business success.” As an increasing number of businesses, small to large – are banking big on reliable connections to the net as their commerce lifeline, a variety of obstacles are standing in their way.

