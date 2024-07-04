Internet Resilience Report: Outages Cost Companies Over $10 Million a Month

Ninety-seven percent of companies assert a reliable, resilient Internet is of utmost importance to their business success.

Network Computing, Contributor

July 4, 2024

keyboard with resilience label on enter key
CHIH-CHUNG JOHNNY CHANG via Alamy Stock

Despite soaring interest in the prospect of always on services and resiliency in general, an internet resilience report released this week demonstrates that the former is likely a bridge too far.

Resiliency, defined as the ability to “recover quickly,” is a major challenge for IT, as business participants report Internet outages are costing them $10 million a month.

Yet 97% of companies in the report by Catchpoint say “a reliable, resilient Internet is of utmost importance to their business success.” As an increasing number of businesses, small to large – are banking big on reliable connections to the net as their commerce lifeline, a variety of obstacles are standing in their way.

