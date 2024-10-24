Is a CPO Still a CPO? The Evolving Role of Privacy Leadership

Has the role of chief privacy officer become something more than it was? And is it still a role that just one person can handle?

October 24, 2024

The role of the CPO — chief privacy officer — is at a crossroads. A rapidly growing number of data breaches, continually evolving regulations, and the increasing complexity of digital ecosystems have made a robust, privacy-first approach to managing data more critical for businesses than ever before. The role of a CPO was once clear-cut: Ensure compliance with privacy laws, manage data collection practices, and mitigate data risks. Now, CPOs are balancing more responsibilities than ever. Privacy has an impact on every realm of the business. So, is a CPO still a CPO, or is the role something greater? And, is it a role that just one person can handle?  

The Expanding Scope of the CPO

In a recent episode of my podcast, "The Privacy Insider," Google's outgoing chief privacy officer, Keith Enright, remarked that the data privacy role has expanded so much, it requires a jack of all trades. In many organizations, the CPO might manage privacy, but also aspects of security, data ethics, and even AI governance. Privacy does play a role in all these areas. But can a CPO — or chief information security officer (CISO), or chief data officer (CDO), or chief AI officer — wear all these hats and have them fit? 

