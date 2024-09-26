Mastercard's Bet on Recorded Future a Win for Cyber-Threat Intel

Mastercard's $2.65 billion acquisition of Recorded Future has focused attention on the increasing value of cyber-threat intelligence (CTI) to enterprise security strategies.

Security experts in the space perceive the deal as validating the business criticality of CTI and accelerating its mainstream adoption.

A Multibillion-Dollar Bet

Mastercard on Sept. 12 announced it had agreed to acquire Recorded Future for $2.65 billion — nearly equivalent to the cumulative amount it paid in nine previous purchases of cybersecurity vendors. Mastercard has said it will leverage Recorded Future's threat intelligence capabilities to bolster its own anti-fraud capabilities and to strengthen the third-party services it delivers via previous acquisitions such as RiskRecon.

