Microsoft Rings in 2025 With Record Security UpdateMicrosoft Rings in 2025 With Record Security Update

Company has issued patches for an unprecedented 159 CVEs, including eight zero-days, three of which attackers are already exploiting.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

January 16, 2025

1 Min Read
keyhole against a background with 1s and 0s
Elena11 via Shutterstock

Microsoft's January update contains patches for a record 159 vulnerabilities, including eight zero-day bugs, three of which attackers are already actively exploiting.

The update is Microsoft's largest ever and is notable also for including three bugs that the company said were discovered by an artificial intelligence (AI) platform.  

Microsoft assessed 10 of the vulnerabilities disclosed this week as being of critical severity and the remaining ones as important bugs to fix. As always, the patches address vulnerabilities in a wide range of Microsoft technologies, including Windows OS, Microsoft Office, .NET, Azure, Kerberos, and Windows Hyper-V. They include more than 20 remote code execution (RCE) vulnerabilities, nearly the same number of elevation-of-privilege bugs, and an assortment of other denial-of-service flaws, security bypass issues, and spoofing and information disclosure vulnerabilities.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

About the Author

Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Staff & Contributors

Dark Reading: Connecting The Information Security Community

Long one of the most widely-read cybersecurity news sites on the Web, Dark Reading is also the most trusted online community for security professionals. Our community members include thought-leading security researchers, CISOs, and technology specialists, along with thousands of other security professionals.

See more from Dark Reading
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Graphic Pop Art style Illustration of Keanu Reeves as NEO from the film, The Matrix
IT Infrastructure
Y2K and Infrastructure Resilience 25 Years Later
Y2K and Infrastructure Resilience 25 Years Later

Jan 7, 2025

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Pair of Binoculars with blue sky with clouds on a white background
IT Infrastructure
7 Private Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025
7 Private Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025

Jan 3, 2025

Financial services concept as a business symbol for mobile payment and electronic payments for investing and budgeting
Machine Learning & AI
Let AI Help You Plan Your Next IT Budget
Let AI Help You Plan Your Next IT Budget

Dec 31, 2024

Green Balloon about to be burst by a needle held by a businessman's hand in a pinstripe sleeve.
IT Leadership
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Tech Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts

Jan 14, 2025

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports