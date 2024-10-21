Navigating the Complexities and Security Risks of Multi-Cloud Management
Businesses that successfully manage the complexities of multi-cloud management will be best positioned to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.
October 21, 2024
Improper cloud security has cost organizations millions -- sometimes even billions -- in revenue in the past decade alone. A significant example is Japanese automaker Toyota, which suffered a data breach due to cloud misconfiguration, exposing the personal data of more than 2 million customers. Another example is Accenture, which in August 2021 fell victim to the LockBit ransomware group. Due to cloud misconfigurations, hackers gained access to and stole 6TB of proprietary client data, demanding a ransom of $50 million. These incidents highlight the catastrophic impact that cloud security failures can have.
As organizations increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies, managing multiple cloud environments can lead to cloud misconfigurations and improper handling of cloud resources. Each cloud provider offers different tools, settings, and protocols, making it challenging to ensure consistent security configurations across all platforms. These misconfigurations often are the root cause of significant security breaches, as seen in the examples above. The lack of visibility and control over multiple clouds exacerbates these risks, making it imperative for organizations to adopt robust cloud security practices.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Tools and Technologies for Managing Cyber Risk in 2024
Zoom Workplace vs. MSFT Teams Ebook
Addressing Rising Power Densities in the Data Center Starts with an Integrated Cabinet Foundation
Cabinet-Integrated Liquid Cooling Supports Rising Power Density and Maximum Sustainability for High-Performance Computing Data Center Environments
The CIO's Guide to IT Automation in 2024: Enabling Innovation & Efficency
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportMay 29, 2024
2022 State of ITOps and SecOpsJun 21, 2022