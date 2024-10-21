Improper cloud security has cost organizations millions -- sometimes even billions -- in revenue in the past decade alone. A significant example is Japanese automaker Toyota, which suffered a data breach due to cloud misconfiguration, exposing the personal data of more than 2 million customers. Another example is Accenture, which in August 2021 fell victim to the LockBit ransomware group. Due to cloud misconfigurations, hackers gained access to and stole 6TB of proprietary client data, demanding a ransom of $50 million. These incidents highlight the catastrophic impact that cloud security failures can have.

As organizations increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies, managing multiple cloud environments can lead to cloud misconfigurations and improper handling of cloud resources. Each cloud provider offers different tools, settings, and protocols, making it challenging to ensure consistent security configurations across all platforms. These misconfigurations often are the root cause of significant security breaches, as seen in the examples above. The lack of visibility and control over multiple clouds exacerbates these risks, making it imperative for organizations to adopt robust cloud security practices.

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading