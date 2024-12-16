Quantum-Proofing Your IT Systems

Albert Einstein published his groundbreaking “light quantum” paper in 1905, birthing his theory that light consists of tiny energy packets known as photons. This idea -- along with findings from Niels Bohr and Max Planck -- laid the foundation for quantum physics, a field that is shaping the future of computing today.

What Is Quantum Computing?

Quantum computing aims to tackle problems that traditional computers struggle with -- either due to complexity or speed. By leveraging the principles of quantum physics, quantum computers can unlock new possibilities.

Instead of the binary bits (zero or one) used in traditional computing, quantum computers utilize qubits. A qubit can represent both zero and one simultaneously due to a phenomenon called superposition, allowing quantum computers to process multiple possibilities at once. This offers unprecedented efficiency for specific mathematical challenges. While this makes the potential vast, it’s important to note that quantum computers won’t replace everyday computing purposes -- like office work, media consumption, or gaming. Instead, they excel in niche areas such as solving specific mathematical problems and simulating quantum states, which is important for research on quantum physics.

And we’ve come a long way -- quantum computing has started to revolutionize various industrial sectors and leading organizations, from Google to IBM, along with research institutions and startups, are making significant strides in the field.

And while exciting, these developments might also enable them to decode encryption methods that are hard to break using currently available computing clusters.

Is Quantum Computing a Threat to Cybersecurity?

As quantum technology progresses, one major area of concern is looming: cybersecurity. Could quantum computers crack the encryption systems we rely on today?

Luckily, the short answer is not yet. Still, the potential threat is real, with McKinsey citing that capable quantum systems could be ready by 2030.

Though functional quantum computers already exist -- and some companies even provide access to them, today’s quantum computers are still limited, with the most powerful systems containing only around 1,200 qubits.

This limited number of qubits is not yet enough to solve problems that are too complex for existing computers or super computers. In fact, experts predict that breaking the most secure encryption methods would require a quantum computer with 20 million qubits -- a benchmark that still gives us time to prepare.

However, with each advancement, the power of quantum computing inches closer to the point where it could potentially unravel protections that currently safeguard everything from personal data to state secrets.

Can We Quantum-Proof Our Future?

Preparing for a quantum future means rethinking our encryption methods.

There are mathematical problems that are just as difficult for quantum computers to solve, and cryptography experts are currently building schemes based on these problems. This type of encryption is called post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

However, we can also make the encryption methods we use today quantum resistant. For instance, a method called RSA encrypts a large portion of internet traffic. It uses prime factors which are hard for traditional computers to compute.

Today’s encryption algorithms -- like RSA -- rely on the difficulty of factoring large prime numbers. While that is a challenge for classical computers, it’s much easier for quantum systems. Before quantum computers become powerful enough, organizations must pivot to quantum-resistant algorithms.

One solution lies in increasing the number of bits. For instance, RSA encryption using 2048-bits is currently safe, but doubling it could make decryption -- even for quantum computers much more complex. Other encryption schemes may require similar adjustments to stay ahead of the quantum threat.

Some actors are already storing encrypted data with the intent to decrypt it in the future when quantum computers are more powerful -- a tactic known as “harvest now, decrypt later.” The data they’re storing might be old by then, but it can still be critical. Think of intelligence services, for example. This makes it essential to transition to post-quantum encryption sooner rather than later.

How do IT Professionals Prepare?

To prepare, IT professionals can start by identifying sensitive data and encryption use across your organization -- VPNs, external server access or remote access are key areas to focus on. Determine which cryptographic methods you’re using and explore the implementation of post-quantum standards for the future.

In the coming years, many operating systems and browsers will incorporate quantum-safe cryptographic libraries, making it easier for organizations to adopt post-quantum encryption. It’s crucial to stay updated and ensure your systems are patched and compatible with these new standards.

Be Prepared, But Don’t Forget the Basics

We’ve come a long way since Einstein first published his paper, and quantum-safe encryption is becoming a critical focus for the cybersecurity world. Yet, while the quantum threat is on the horizon, do not neglect the basics. The probability of your network being attacked, due to an outdated system, is still much higher than the threat of quantum computers breaking your encryption. So, for now, the focus should remain on protecting your network from threats present today, while beginning conversations and thinking through a five-year plan that includes PQC.

And remember, as quantum computing advances, having a robust security foundation today will make it easier to quantum-proof your IT systems tomorrow.