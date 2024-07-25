Shocked, Devastated, Stuck: Cybersecurity Pros Open Up About Their Layoffs

Tony Bradley, a seasoned communications professional in the cybersecurity industry, was blindsided when he was recently laid off from his role as a marketing director.

"It really was a complete shock. I was not a founder, but I was part of the C-suite inner circle for planning and strategizing," he says. "I was definitely under the impression that we were all on the same page and we were a team working together. I was wrong."

Instead, about a year into the job, Bradley received a call and was informed that a human resources representative was in attendance. Since then, Bradley has been searching for a new role, but it has been difficult. The layoff, he says, has had both financial and psychological effects.

"It was rough emotionally," Bradley says. "I would go back and forth from anger to depression and back again as the weeks turned into months and no opportunities presented themselves. Financially, it really devastated me and my family."

Unfortunately, Bradley's story is common in 2024. The cybersecurity sector has seen significant layoffs, leaving many professionals scrambling for new opportunities. The list of companies with layoffs over the past year include Aqua Security, Orca Security, Veem, Jamf, Proofpoint, Kaspersky, CyberProof, OpenText. Apple, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, and Amazon.

