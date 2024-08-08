Sophisticated Android Spyware Targets Users in Russia

An unknown — and likely state-sponsored — threat actor has been using a previously unseen mobile spyware tool to spy on an unknown number of Android smartphone users. This activity has been ongoing for at least three years, according to researchers.

Until now, the campaign has focused mainly on targeted individuals in Russia, according to researchers at Kaspersky, who are tracking the threat as LianSpy. But the tactics that the spyware operators used in deploying the malware could be easily applied in other regions as well, Kaspersky says.

Post-Exploit Malware

"LianSpy is a post-exploitation Trojan, meaning that the attackers either exploited vulnerabilities to root Android devices, or modified the firmware by gaining physical access to victims' devices," Kaspersky researcher Dmitry Kalinin wrote in a blog post this week. "It remains unclear which vulnerability the attackers might have exploited in the former scenario."

