Top Travel Sites Have Some First-Class Security Issues to Clean Up

Public-facing vulnerabilities, cloud sprawl, access to back-end servers are just a few of the challenges travel and hospitality companies must address.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

September 5, 2024

woman leaning against a suitcase on the beach
Anastasia Nelen via Unsplash

The top 10 travel and hospitality companies have public-facing security and other cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities that expose customers to potential security risks, research has found.

Security vendor Cequence investigated the top 10 sites that people use to book flights, hotels, car rentals, and holiday packages online — including Orbitz, Kayak, Skyscanner, and Travelocity — and found that all of them have serious security flaws that can put site visitors at risk for compromise as well as negatively affect their own businesses and reputations.

The researchers didn't name the most perilous companies for travelers to use, but did note that their online systems contained 91% of the most serious vulnerabilities that were discovered. Moreover, most of these flaws allow for man-in-the-middle (MiTM) attacks in which attackers can intercept and manipulate communciations with users.

Other security holes that Cequence researchers discovered are related to the actual infrastructure of the service provider's website, with common issues related to cloud infrastructure creating insecure scenarios for public users.

