Trump Fires Cyber Safety Board Investigating Salt Typhoon HackersTrump Fires Cyber Safety Board Investigating Salt Typhoon Hackers
In a letter sent today, the acting DHS secretary terminated membership to all advisory boards, including the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) tasked with investigating state-sponsored cyber threats against the US.
January 23, 2025
Editor's note: This story was updated on 1-22-25 to reflect that Chris Krebs resigned from the CSRB on Jan. 18, prior to President Trump taking office.
In its first full day, the Trump administration axed all advisory committee members within the Department of Homeland Security, including the people that make up the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB). The CSRB was actively working on investigating Salt Typhoon, the Chinese state-sponsored hacking group responsible for breaches of at least nine telecommunications networks in the past several months.
In a letter dated Jan. 20, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Benjamine C. Huffman said the move was meant to avoid a "misuse of resources," and terminated all current memberships on advisory committees immediately.
