What 'Material' Might Mean, and Other SEC Rule Mysteries

How can a CISO know if a cybersecurity incident is "material," and is that even the CISO's job? Forrester principal analyst Jeff Pollard explains this and other lessons learned after one year of living with the Securities and Exchange Commission's Cybersecurity Rule.

Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek

December 9, 2024

18 Min View

Dec. 15 will mark one year since the Securities and Exchange Commission began enforcing its landmark rule mandating that publicly traded companies disclose "material" cyber incidents. One year in, what have CISOs learned about defining "the 'm' word," and other unforeseen surprises?

Forrester principal analyst Jeff Pollard Pollard will dig into this in detail at the 2024 Forrester Security and Risk Summit Dec. 9 - 11 in Baltimore and online in a session called “A CISO's Life Preserver for SEC Disclosure Requirements” Wednesday, Dec. 11. He gave InformationWeek a preview of that session, explaining a bit about what CISOs ought to know about materiality. (Good news: it's less than you think.)

Read more about:

Regulation

About the Author

Sara Peters

Sara Peters

Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek , InformationWeek

A journalist for over 20 years, Sara Peters has spent most of her career covering cybersecurity and enterprise IT, with a dash of basketball on the side. Before joining InformationWeek, she was senior editor at Dark Reading and a featured NBA columnist for Bleacher Report. 

See more from Sara Peters
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

IT Leadership
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future

Nov 26, 2024

Tech war between China and the USA. Flag of USA and China on a microprocessor
Machine Learning & AI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI

Nov 21, 2024

cloud computing background
IT Infrastructure
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025

Nov 18, 2024

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports