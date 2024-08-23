What NIST’s Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards Bring to the Table

Will the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s post-quantum cryptography standards be a challenge for enterprises to meet?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

August 26, 2024

The recent release of post-quantum cryptography standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) may set the stage for how “good guys” prepare to keep systems secure in the future. Quantum computing is expected to change the cryptography and security landscape -- once the technology is in the field.

Will NIST’s standards require heavy lifting by security experts to get up to speed? Government agencies have a history of being a bit out of step with the real world -- was the private sector heard in the development of these standards? Since the technology is still in development, will the standards need to be updated in short order? Could this make life easier or more challenging for CISOs and other security practitioners?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Anand Kashyap, founder and CEO of Fortanix (bottom center in video); Kristin Milchanowski Gilkes, Ernst & Young’s global innovation quantum leader (upper right); Michael Osborne, CTO for IBM Quantum Safe (bottom right); Omar Santos, distinguished engineer with Cisco (upper left); and Volker Krummel, post-quantum cryptography chapter lead for Utimaco (bottom left) discuss what enterprises should know to get their arms around NIST’s post-quantum cryptography standards.

Related:NIST Proposes Guidelines For More Secure IT Systems

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
byLisa Morgan
Aug 20, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI ResumesThe Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 19, 2024
Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data BrokersExamining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
byCarrie Pallardy
Aug 22, 2024
5 Min Read
Team of cowboys silhouette galloping in the sky against a sunset background
IT Infrastructure
9 Lingering Cloud Risks That Need to Be Wrangled9 Lingering Cloud Risks That Need to Be Wrangled
byLisa Morgan
Aug 12, 2024
9 Slides
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports