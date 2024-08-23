What NIST’s Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards Bring to the Table

The recent release of post-quantum cryptography standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) may set the stage for how “good guys” prepare to keep systems secure in the future. Quantum computing is expected to change the cryptography and security landscape -- once the technology is in the field.

Will NIST’s standards require heavy lifting by security experts to get up to speed? Government agencies have a history of being a bit out of step with the real world -- was the private sector heard in the development of these standards? Since the technology is still in development, will the standards need to be updated in short order? Could this make life easier or more challenging for CISOs and other security practitioners?

In this episode of DOS Won’t Hunt, Anand Kashyap, founder and CEO of Fortanix (bottom center in video); Kristin Milchanowski Gilkes, Ernst & Young’s global innovation quantum leader (upper right); Michael Osborne, CTO for IBM Quantum Safe (bottom right); Omar Santos, distinguished engineer with Cisco (upper left); and Volker Krummel, post-quantum cryptography chapter lead for Utimaco (bottom left) discuss what enterprises should know to get their arms around NIST’s post-quantum cryptography standards.

Listen to the full podcast here.