What You Can Do About Software Supply Chain Security

Truly secure software supply chains require the IT industry to do much more than a stitch together a patchwork of SBOMs -- as speakers at this week's Forrester Security and Risk Summit will discuss.

Yet, what role do software bills of materials play today, and what else must CISOs, software developers, regulators, and others do to avoid widespread security incidents? Janet Worthington, Forrester principal analyst, gave InformationWeek a preview of her keynote panel session, "From Fragile to Agile: Reimagining Software Supply Chain Security," taking place both live in Baltimore and online Wednesday, Dec. 11. Worthington will be joined by Rosa Underwood, acting Senior Cybersecurity Advisor for the U.S. General Services Administration, Cassie Crossley, Vice President, Supply Chain Security in the Global Cybersecurity & Product Security Office, of Schneider Electric, and Dr. Allan Friedman, Senior Advisor and Strategist of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).