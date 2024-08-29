Why End of Life for Applications Is the Beginning of Life for Hackers

In the next year, more than 35,000 applications will move to end-of-life status. To manage risk effectively, we need to plan ahead.

Dark Reading, Staff & Contributors

August 29, 2024

1 Min Read
the words APPLICATION SECURITY on a monitor
Artur Szczybylo via Alamy Stock

We all get older. In IT, we face problems around aging software and keeping up with patches and updates. But there is another set of dates we should equally be tracking for all our software assets: the end of life and the end of support. End of life lets our teams know when an application will no longer receive functionality updates, but these products may still get critical security patches. End of support means that there will be no more updates at all, whatever problems come up. For threat actors, these applications can be significant targets for years to come.

There are exceptions to this — for example, Microsoft released an update to Windows XP around Remote Desktop Services in 2019, fully five years after support officially ended in April 2014. This prevented any attacks similar to the WannaCry ransomware that appeared in 2017. Yet we can't rely on these updates coming through. 

To manage risk effectively, we should plan ahead around end-of-life software. In the next year, more than 35,000 applications will move to end-of-life status. 

Read the Full Article on Dark Reading

About the Author

Dark Reading

Dark Reading

Staff & Contributors

Dark Reading: Connecting The Information Security Community

Long one of the most widely-read cybersecurity news sites on the Web, Dark Reading is also the most trusted online community for security professionals. Our community members include thought-leading security researchers, CISOs, and technology specialists, along with thousands of other security professionals.

See more from Dark Reading
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

man on a boat in the outer space with colorful cloud,illustration
IT Infrastructure
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive
byLisa Morgan
Aug 26, 2024
9 Slides
thumbnail
Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI ResumesThe Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 19, 2024
Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data BrokersExamining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
byCarrie Pallardy
Aug 22, 2024
5 Min Read
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
byLisa Morgan
Aug 20, 2024
11 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports