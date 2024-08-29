Why End of Life for Applications Is the Beginning of Life for Hackers
In the next year, more than 35,000 applications will move to end-of-life status. To manage risk effectively, we need to plan ahead.
August 29, 2024
We all get older. In IT, we face problems around aging software and keeping up with patches and updates. But there is another set of dates we should equally be tracking for all our software assets: the end of life and the end of support. End of life lets our teams know when an application will no longer receive functionality updates, but these products may still get critical security patches. End of support means that there will be no more updates at all, whatever problems come up. For threat actors, these applications can be significant targets for years to come.
There are exceptions to this — for example, Microsoft released an update to Windows XP around Remote Desktop Services in 2019, fully five years after support officially ended in April 2014. This prevented any attacks similar to the WannaCry ransomware that appeared in 2017. Yet we can't rely on these updates coming through.
To manage risk effectively, we should plan ahead around end-of-life software. In the next year, more than 35,000 applications will move to end-of-life status.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Maximizing cloud potential: Building and operating an effective Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE)September 10, 2024
Radical Automation of ITSMSeptember 19, 2024
Maximizing Manufacturing Efficiency with Real-Time Production MonitoringSeptember 25, 2024
Maximizing cloud potential: Building and operating an effective Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE)September 10, 2024
Radical Automation of ITSMSeptember 19, 2024
Maximizing Manufacturing Efficiency with Real-Time Production MonitoringSeptember 25, 2024
[Virtual Event] The Essential Guide to Cloud ManagementOctober 17, 2024