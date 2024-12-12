Why SOC Roles Need to Evolve to Attract a New Generation

When I began my career, the security operations center (SOC) analyst role seemed like an exciting entry point into a promising career. And for me, it was. However, the job is increasingly perceived as thankless and high-stress, filled with repetitive tasks, high stakes, and limited opportunities for professional growth.

High turnover and talent shortages are common, so if businesses want to retain skilled analysts and appeal to the next generation of talent, the SOC role needs a serious rebrand.

