Aligning Cultural and Technical Maturity in Data Science

Here are some practical tips for organizations to leverage the full potential of data science and drive value.

Chandra DiGregorio, VP, Data Science, Commercial Insights & Loyalty, 84.51°

August 7, 2024

5 Min Read
Checklist and to do list with v sign check marks in square box. Pen and paper.
Tero Vesalainen via Alamy Stock

The demand for advanced analytics and data science capabilities is skyrocketing as organizations seek descriptive insights to understand what is happening and predictive insights to anticipate future developments.  

However, organizations find themselves at different points on the spectrum of technical maturity and cultural readiness to fully use these capabilities. Understanding where your organization stands is the first step toward harnessing the full potential of data science. 

Assessing Data Science Maturity 

The journey begins with a thorough assessment of your company’s data science maturity. This involves evaluating both technical capabilities and cultural readiness. While some organizations boast high technical maturity with sophisticated data science teams, they may struggle with adoption across their organization. Conversely, others may have a strong cultural inclination towards data-driven decision-making but lack the technical infrastructure to support it. 

For organizations that are culturally ready to integrate data science into their business but are technically nascent -- referred to as “aspiring” -- there are practical steps to build a robust data science presence. The key is to start small, focusing on foundational skills and gradually tackling more complex problems as the team matures. 

Related:Salary Report: IT in Choppy Economic Seas and Roaring Winds of Change

Practical Tactics for Aspiring Organizations 

  • Start with the basics: Begin by embedding data science teams directly within business units. This ensures that the work is aligned with business needs from the outset. 

  • Focus on simplicity: Resist the temptation to dive into complex methodologies or advanced AI tools unless they are truly warranted. Often, simpler approaches can yield high-quality results, especially when the foundational data is robust. 

  • Build a strong foundation: Ensure that your data is clean and well-organized. The adage “garbage in, garbage out” holds true; a solid data foundation is crucial for any data science initiative. 

  • Find clear business problems: Define clear business problems and ensure that the complexity of the data science approach matches the problems’ scope. This alignment prevents wasted effort and resources. 


Develop Foundational Methodologies 

One effective strategy for embedding data science teams within the business is to ensure you prioritize a solid methodological foundation. You can then bring those methodologies to life with the use of technical packages. These are blocks of code or algorithms that can be reused across the organization. They ensure consistency in methodology and save time by preventing data scientists from reinventing the wheel. Packages can be developed by data scientists with a focus on methodology and used by those with varying skill sets, ensuring a consistent and efficient approach. 

Related:How Much Data Is Too Much for Organizations to Derive Value?

Utilizing AI to Scale and Upskill 

While it’s important not to jump into new technologies like AI without a clear purpose, AI can be a valuable tool for scaling and upskilling data science teams. AI tools can assist teams by allowing them to code in unfamiliar languages, perform quality assurance, and explain code. In-house AI tools can be fine-tuned using your company’s proprietary data and can be built in such a way that neither the prompt nor response will leave your company’s network. 

These tools are not perfect and are only starting to serve non-technical users, but they can address many pain points for organizations ramping up their data science capabilities, especially lean teams or teams made up of data scientists with diverse backgrounds spanning multiple coding languages.

Addressing Untapped Potential 

A common scenario we encounter is the presence of untapped potential. Here, organizations have high technical maturity but low cultural adoption. This often manifests as technically proficient data science teams that operate in silos, disconnected from the broader business objectives. The challenge is to integrate these teams into the business fabric, ensuring their work drives tangible value. 

This involves: 

  • Setting business context: Ensure that data science teams understand the business context and objectives. This alignment sets them up for success. 

  • Embedding teams: Align and embed data science teams directly with the business units they support. This fosters collaboration and ensures that data science initiatives are relevant and impactful. 

  • Cross-functional teams: Consider forming cross-functional teams to facilitate critical connections between data scientists and business stakeholders. 

Business and Technical Responsibilities 

By aligning data science teams with both business and technical responsibilities, organizations can bridge the gap between cultural readiness and technical maturity, unlocking the full potential of their data science capabilities and adhering with the organization’s governance processes. 

Business Side Responsibilities

  • Client consultancy: Understanding the business, its use cases and challenges 

  • Problem framing and scoping, and learning plan development 

  • Product innovation through pilots and proof of concepts 

  • Collaboration with account managers, engineers and product teams 

Technical Responsibilities

  • Science and methodology research and development 

  • Coding and package development 

  • Adherence to data science best practices 

  • Learning and development initiatives  

In conclusion, assessing your organization's data science maturity and addressing the mismatch between cultural and technical readiness are crucial steps toward leveraging data science effectively. By embedding data science teams within the business, creating solid data science foundations, methodologies and leveraging AI tools when it is appropriate, organizations can build a robust data science presence that drives real value. 

About the Author(s)

Chandra DiGregorio

Chandra DiGregorio

VP, Data Science, Commercial Insights & Loyalty, 84.51°

As Vice President of Data Science & Research, Commercial Insights and Loyalty for 84.51°, Chandra DiGregorio is responsible for analytical and data science development, delivery, and application for the Commercial Insights and Loyalty & Incentives business. By adhering to data science and enterprise best practices and standards, Chandra ensures that 84.51° is delivering a portfolio that is at the forefront of industry-leading techniques to meet the needs of customers. Chandra also manages and motivates a team of data scientists and researchers to ensure they are given the support and guidance necessary to carry out their role successfully. 

Chandra brings 19 years of analytical and data science experience to 84.51°. She joined dunhumbyUSA / 84.51° in 2014 as an Associate Director, Media. In her previous role at 84.51°, Chandra was Director of Data Science, Commercial Platforms, where she led the Data Science strategy and roadmap for 84.51°’s Kroger Personal Finance (KPF) team. In this position, she focused on growing Digital Personalization of KPF products and services, increasing the strategic impact of the KPF team at 84.51°, and advancing innovation projects. 

As a graduate of Boston University, Chandra earned her BA in Mathematics with a concentration in Statistics. She later went on to earn an MA in Psychology from Brandeis University.  

See more from Chandra DiGregorio
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Binary code concept pattern and big data structure.Net and source code.Abstract background of technology, science and cloud computer.
Data Management
How Much Data Is Too Much for Organizations to Derive Value?How Much Data Is Too Much for Organizations to Derive Value?
byCarrie Pallardy
Jul 22, 2024
11 Min Read
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.
Cyber Resilience
CrowdStrike Aftermath: Lessons Learned for Future RecoveryCrowdStrike Aftermath: Lessons Learned for Future Recovery
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Jul 24, 2024
6 Min Read
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
3D rendering artificial intelligence AI robot dashboard Big data diagram graph virtual screen. economic analysis and investment finance
Machine Learning & AI
Are Enterprises Investing Too Much or Too Little in AI Now?Are Enterprises Investing Too Much or Too Little in AI Now?
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 5, 2024
colorful lightbulb
IT Leadership
10 Hottest AI Jobs10 Hottest AI Jobs
byCynthia Harvey
Aug 1, 2024
10 Slides
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports