Beyond Washington, DC: The State of State-Based Data Privacy Laws

Even with a lack of national data privacy law, states such as New Jersey, Delaware, and Minnesota have data privacy laws due to take effect in 2025, and more may be on the way in the years to come. That state-level enforcement will join a patchwork of policy in the United States that already includes notable data privacy laws from the likes of California, Texas, and Florida.

Big Tech tends to make headlines when fines get issued for running afoul of data privacy policies, but most every company works with data collected or shared across state lines.

The piecemeal approach to data privacy policy in the United States could lead to a confusing path to compliance for companies that do business across state lines. Adhering to data privacy regulations in one state or on the international stage does not guarantee that every jurisdiction will be satisfied.

This episode, DOS Won’t Hunt brought together Andy Lunsford (lower right in video), a former privacy attorney and current co-founder and CEO of BreachRx; Krysten Jenci (upper left), Cisco’s data privacy policy lead; Sean Costigan (lower left), managing director of resilience strategy at Red Sift; and Ravi Srinivasan (lower center), CEO of Votiro.

They discussed such matters as how state-level policies compare with international data privacy laws, whether a national consensus on data privacy law seems to be on the horizon, and whether current data privacy laws stifle how companies operate.

Listen to the full podcast here.