Beyond Washington, DC: The State of State-Based Data Privacy Laws

In the absence of federal law, how will state-based data privacy laws due to take effect in 2025 and beyond affect business operations?

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Editor

November 25, 2024

Even with a lack of national data privacy law, states such as New Jersey, Delaware, and Minnesota have data privacy laws due to take effect in 2025, and more may be on the way in the years to come. That state-level enforcement will join a patchwork of policy in the United States that already includes notable data privacy laws from the likes of California, Texas, and Florida.

Big Tech tends to make headlines when fines get issued for running afoul of data privacy policies, but most every company works with data collected or shared across state lines.

The piecemeal approach to data privacy policy in the United States could lead to a confusing path to compliance for companies that do business across state lines. Adhering to data privacy regulations in one state or on the international stage does not guarantee that every jurisdiction will be satisfied.

This episode, DOS Won’t Hunt brought together Andy Lunsford (lower right in video), a former privacy attorney and current co-founder and CEO of BreachRx; Krysten Jenci (upper left), Cisco’s data privacy policy lead; Sean Costigan (lower left), managing director of resilience strategy at Red Sift; and Ravi Srinivasan (lower center), CEO of Votiro.

They discussed such matters as how state-level policies compare with international data privacy laws, whether a national consensus on data privacy law seems to be on the horizon, and whether current data privacy laws stifle how companies operate.

Listen to the full podcast here.

About the Author

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

Senior Editor

Joao-Pierre S. Ruth covers tech policy, including ethics, privacy, legislation, and risk; fintech; code strategy; and cloud & edge computing for InformationWeek. He has been a journalist for more than 25 years, reporting on business and technology first in New Jersey, then covering the New York tech startup community, and later as a freelancer for such outlets as TheStreet, Investopedia, and Street Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @jpruth.


See more from Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

Tech war between China and the USA. Flag of USA and China on a microprocessor
Machine Learning & AI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI

Nov 21, 2024

cloud computing background
IT Infrastructure
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025

Nov 18, 2024

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

White House
Cyber Resilience
What Could the Trump Administration Mean for Cybersecurity?
What Could the Trump Administration Mean for Cybersecurity?

Nov 14, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports