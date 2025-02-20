States are increasingly embracing data privacy regulation, and Kentucky, Rhode Island, and Tennessee are leading the charge. That has earned them high marks from security experts and landed them at the top of the list of states with the lowest rates of data breaches.

These three states are effectively protecting data because of a dual approach of drafting smart data privacy legislation, and then enforcing those laws when appropriate, according to Anonta Khan, who is with DesignRush, the firm that conducted the state data privacy study. Conversely, South Dakota (which got the lowest safety score in the survey, 65.14 out of 100) and Alaska (66.50) rank at the bottom.

"Some states, like Kentucky (the highest rated at 99.32) and Rhode Island (97.14), do a good job protecting data," Khan says. "They have fewer cybercrimes and data leaks. Others, like South Dakota and Alaska, have weak laws and a lot of cyber threats."

