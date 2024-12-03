FTC to Ban Firms From Selling Sensitive Location Data

The government watchdog says companies unlawfully sold sensitive location data from places such as churches and health-related locations.

Shane Snider, Senior Writer, InformationWeek

December 3, 2024

2 Min Read
Man with a magnet collects personal data from crowd people online users.
Andrii Yalanskyi via Alamy Stock

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Tuesday announced action against Gravy Analytics and Venntel Inc. and a separate action against Mobilewalla that would ban the companies from selling sensitive location data.

The FTC’s complaint against the companies alleges Virginia-based Gravy Analytics and its subsidiary Venntel violated the FTC Act by unfairly selling sensitive consumer location data, and by collecting and using consumers’ location data without consent for commercial and government uses. Gravy Analytics, the complaint says, also sold health and medical decisions, political activities, and religious views collected from location data.

In the case of Georgia-based Mobilewalla, the FTC alleges the company collected more than 500 million unique consumer advertising identifiers paired with precise location data between January 2018 and June 2020. The company sold the raw data to third parties, including advertisers, data brokers, and analytics firms, the FTC says.

In a statement, FTC Chair Lina Khan said, “Persistent tracking by data brokers can put millions of Americans at risk, exposing the precise locations where service members are stationed or which medical treatments someone is seeking. Mobilewalla exploited vulnerabilities in digital ad markets to harvest this data at a stunning scale.”

“Surreptitious surveillance by data brokers undermines our civil liberties and puts servicemembers, union workers, religious minorities, and others at risk,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. “This is the FTC’s fourth action taken this year challenging the sale of sensitive location data, and it’s past time for the industry to get serious about protecting Americans’ privacy.”

The FTC also alleged Gravy Analytics and Venntel obtained consumer location information from other data suppliers and claimed to collect, process, and curate more than 17 billion signals from a billion mobile devices daily.

The complaint also alleges Gravy Analytics used geofencing to create a virtual geographical boundary to identify and sell lists of consumers who attended certain events related to medical conditions and places of worship. The unauthorized data brokering put consumers at risk of stigma, discrimination, violence, and other harms, according to the complaint.

“You may not know a lot about Gravy Analytics, but Gravy Analytics may know a lot about you,” reads a joint statement by FTC commissioners Alvaro M. Bedoya, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, Melissa Holyoak, and Khan.

Gravy Analytics merged with Unacast last year. The company’s website says it offers “location intelligence for every business.” Mobilewalla’s website says its products “make your AI smarter with high-quality, privacy compliant consumer data and predictive feature …”

InformationWeek has reached out to Gravy Analytics and Mobilewalla for comment and will update with any response.

About the Author

Shane Snider

Shane Snider

Senior Writer, InformationWeek

Shane Snider is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started his career as a general assignment reporter and has covered government, business, education, technology and much more. He was a reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, Raleigh News and Observer and most recently a tech reporter for CRN. He was also a top wedding photographer for many years, traveling across the country and around the world. He lives in Raleigh with his wife and two children.

See more from Shane Snider
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

IT Leadership
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future

Nov 26, 2024

Tech war between China and the USA. Flag of USA and China on a microprocessor
Machine Learning & AI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI

Nov 21, 2024

cloud computing background
IT Infrastructure
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025

Nov 18, 2024

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports