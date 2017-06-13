The Uber of Roadside Assistance - InformationWeek

Kamal Natarajan, divisional CIO and VP for Allstate Roadside Services Technology stops by the InformationWeek News Desk at Interop ITX to share details about their software development strategy that won 3rd place in the InformationWeek IT Excellence Awards, DevOps category.

Allstate leveraged an agile software development methodology to reduce time-to-rescue for people that don’t need a tow truck (think gas, jumping a battery, popping a lock, replacing tires) by 50%. Natarajan says they're "Uber-izing" roadside service by "training people like you and I that have a passion for helping," to respond to calls made from their Good Hands app. To learn more about how they overhauled their software development strategy and reduced time-to-help, watch the full video above.