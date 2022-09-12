informa
Two-Minute Toolkit: Kissflow on Low-Code for Digital Transformation

Chief Product Officer Dinesh Varadharajan discusses ways low-code can aid for digital transformation.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Writer
September 12, 2022
The digital transformation process can be a significant undertaking for an organization, as it aims to adopt processes and resources that may seem daunting at first. The extent of such a strategy may see teams and departments working with technology that might feel unfamiliar. Professionals who are experts in their area of focus may feel like neophytes when working with solutions and platforms that have been added to their operations in short order.

That along with other concerns may snowball into issues with digital transformation plans, potentially leaving companies backed into a corner.

Kissflow's Dinesh Varadharajan, chief product officer, discusses some of the ways digital transformation may stray off course and how low-code and no-code resources can be deployed to help get those plans back on track.

IT Leadership & the Strategic CIODigital BusinessProject ManagementTeam Building & StaffingIT StrategyEnterprise Agility
