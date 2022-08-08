informa
/
/
Announcements
Report
How does your salary stack up? 2022 IT Salary Survey Results Revealed
Event
Learn about the latest technologies that are revolutionizing identity governance and access management
PreviousNext
Development / DevOps
2 min read
article

Two Minutes With ServiceNow VP, Great Expectations Co-Founder

ServiceNow’s Marcus Torres talks low code and the shortage of engineers. Great Expectation’s Ben Castleton discusses data quality.
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Writer
August 08, 2022
IMG_2544_(1).jpg
Credit: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

The latest sessions of the Two-Minute Toolkit podcast offer perspectives on a way to compensate for shortages in professional developers and the impact broken apps can have on data quality.

Marcus Torres, vice president and general manager of App Engine with ServiceNow, speaks about alleviating some of the pressure caused by the limited availability of engineers by turning to low-code resources. This is a refrain heard from others where non-engineers work with platforms that allow them to serve as citizen developers, taking up some slack that otherwise might slow down production.

Many companies now rely on their digital presence and increasingly need to keep the cycle of deployment and updates for their apps going. That makes low code a potential path to better balancing the burden on staff.

The rush to develop apps though raises questions about what happens if they break. That brings us to the other Two-Minute Toolkit, which features Ben Castleton, co-founder and head of partnerships at Great Expectations. He talks about sorting out data quality in light of apps that may break down, which can affect an organization’s operations. Bad data from busted apps might is less than desirable to say the least, especially if that data is core to business strategy and apps are essential to connecting with customers.



What to Read Next:

Quick Study: Low Code/No Code for the Business Side

Are No Code and Low Code Answers to the Dev Talent Gap?

3 Ways Data Problems Can Stop Your Business

Data Quality: How to Show the ROI for Projects

IT Leadership & the Strategic CIOData InnovationProject ManagementSoftware PlatformsTeam Building & Staffing
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Special Report: How Fragile is the Cloud, Really?
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Emerging Tech to Help Guard Against the Malevolence of Cloud Outages
Pam Baker, Contributing Writer
You Get What You Pay For: Cloud Edition
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Can You Recover Losses Sustained During a Cloud Outage?
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Cyber Resiliency: How CIOs Can Prepare for a Cloud Outage
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
Legislators Gear Up to Take On Cloud Outages
Carlo Massimo, Contributing Writer
Lessons Learned from Recent Major Outages
Salvatore Salamone, Managing Editor, Network Computing
Reality Check: Why Your Cloud Provider Won't Be Providing Multi-Cloud Failover
Brent Ellis, Senior Analyst, Forrester
Are Cloud Outages the Result of Choosing Price Over Reliability?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth, Senior Writer
What’s the ROI of SASE?
Consistent Data Protection Requires a New Approach to Securing Access
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports