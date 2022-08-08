Two Minutes With ServiceNow VP, Great Expectations Co-Founder

The latest sessions of the Two-Minute Toolkit podcast offer perspectives on a way to compensate for shortages in professional developers and the impact broken apps can have on data quality.

Marcus Torres, vice president and general manager of App Engine with ServiceNow, speaks about alleviating some of the pressure caused by the limited availability of engineers by turning to low-code resources. This is a refrain heard from others where non-engineers work with platforms that allow them to serve as citizen developers, taking up some slack that otherwise might slow down production.

Many companies now rely on their digital presence and increasingly need to keep the cycle of deployment and updates for their apps going. That makes low code a potential path to better balancing the burden on staff.

The rush to develop apps though raises questions about what happens if they break. That brings us to the other Two-Minute Toolkit, which features Ben Castleton, co-founder and head of partnerships at Great Expectations. He talks about sorting out data quality in light of apps that may break down, which can affect an organization’s operations. Bad data from busted apps might is less than desirable to say the least, especially if that data is core to business strategy and apps are essential to connecting with customers.

