In the latest episode of the Omdia Digital Leaders Podcast, I explore the major challenge that hinders many modernization programs from achieving their stated goals. Also, why do enterprises have to modernize their applications constantly? This is an incorrect, inefficient, and unsustainable approach to modernization.

Coping with the reality of an ever-changing digital economy requires traditional organizations to build agility at the core of the business -- not as a helpful technique but as a matter of digital survival. Unfortunately, however, most legacy modernization programs are planned, executed, and governed as time-bound projects that remain focused on achieving KPIs and milestones. This focus on measurables is a significant flaw. The real goal is to eradicate technical debt. Otherwise, any modernization program will be doomed to repeat itself -- forever.

Once they set off on the digital transformation journey, enterprises must realize that modernization should no longer be a ‘project.’ Instead, modernization should be a continuous state that enables enterprise applications to remain relevant, evolve continuously, and adapt as business strategies and technology roadmaps change. Unless you build continuous application modernization into your operations and, indeed, your mindset, you’ll remain on the start-stop legacy treadmill.

Tune in to the Omdia Digital Leaders Podcast Ep 4 – Are you managing your modernization program correctly? -- to find out how to utilize the principles, tools, and mindset of iterative methodologies and CI/CD practices to deliver true modernization that will help significantly (maybe indefinitely) extend the lifespan of enterprise applications.