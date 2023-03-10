informa
/
/
Enterprise Agility
1 MIN READ
Feature

Enterprise Broadband Expansion: Follow the Money

What do government-subsidized broadband buildouts mean for enterprises seeking new and better infrastructure opportunities?
Network Computing
Contributor
March 10, 2023
broadband_connection-technology-pixabay.jpg
Credit: Pixabay

Thanks to historic spending on broadband networks to service the un- and underserved, fiber providers have also attracted big money from investors and private equity firms—raising issues for enterprise IT.

Just last month, Boston-based Berkshire Partners, a diversified private equity firm, announced a sizable investment in Point Broadband Fiber Holding LLC. The Opelika, Ala. firm provides fiber-to-the-premise internet services to 75,000 homes and businesses in small towns and rural markets in nine states.

Point Broadband has previously attracted funding from GTCR, a private equity firm, which made a strategic investment in the business in 2021. Since then, the six-year-old carrier claims it added over 100,000 additional fiber passings and entered two new states.

Read the Full Network Computing Article

