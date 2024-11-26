SR Summit 2024

Security & Risk Summit 2024

Dec 9, 2024 TO Dec 11, 2024

|

Baltimore

Forrester has just announced the winner and finalist of the 2024 Security & Risk Enterprise Leadership Award! 🏆. Learn more about this year's winner: Schneider Electric and join the Forrester analyst team and more than 700 Security & Risk professionals in Baltimore, Dec.9-11 for our Security & Risk Summit.

Editor's Choice

IT Leadership
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future
SolarWinds CEO on Building Trust After Breach, Unifying IT and C-Suite, and GenAI Future

Nov 26, 2024

Tech war between China and the USA. Flag of USA and China on a microprocessor
Machine Learning & AI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI
The New Cold War: US Urged to Form ‘Manhattan Project’ for AGI

Nov 21, 2024

cloud computing background
IT Infrastructure
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025
6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025

Nov 18, 2024

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP