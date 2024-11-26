Security & Risk Summit 2024
Dec 9, 2024 TO Dec 11, 2024|
Baltimore
Forrester has just announced the winner and finalist of the 2024 Security & Risk Enterprise Leadership Award! 🏆. Learn more about this year's winner: Schneider Electric and join the Forrester analyst team and more than 700 Security & Risk professionals in Baltimore, Dec.9-11 for our Security & Risk Summit.
