informa
/
/
Announcements
Report
Crack the Code to Higher Earnings: Our 2023 Salary Survey Report Reveals All
Alert
Got some free time? Grow your knowledge from the comfort of your computer for FREE!
Alert
Are you looking to stay on top of IT trends? Check out our FREE webinars and virtual events!
Alert
Planning for 2023? Be sure to check out our upcoming in-person events!
PreviousNext
Executive Insights & Innovation
2 MIN READ
Commentary

DOS Won’t Hunt: Where to Find Startup Innovation for the Enterprise

Disruption from the startup community often inspires change within enterprises, but where should organizations look for transformative ideas?
Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
Senior Editor
June 22, 2023
ShaiGoldman_Brex-JPRUTH.jpg
Shai Goldman, Brex, at the Techstars NYC demo day.
Credit: Joao-Pierre S. Ruth

With demo season underway for a number of startup accelerators, new graduates are out to show they have novel ways to tackle pain points -- is it worth it for enterprises to tap into their innovations?

Moreover, where should enterprises look to find the right startups to partner with, run a pilot, or consider as acquisition targets?

Last week, the Techstars New York City Accelerator held a demo day for a dozen graduating startups with ideas ranging from consumer to B2B needs.

Amid the founder pitches were a couple of guest speakers who shared some perspective on the health of the New York startup community.

Marcia Mitchell, managing director for the state’s venture fund -- New York Ventures -- said New York has seen a surge in venture capital investment in recent years. “This investment is helping to grow jobs and increase the economy’s power,” she said. Mitchell went on to comment that New York City is tied with London as the No. 2 ecosystem in the world for startups.

She also touted state programs to support startups, including New York Ventures receiving $200 million to spend across pre-seed, seed, Series A, and emerging manager funds. Many states and cities put out such incentives to attract startups and other businesses, sometimes with mixed results.

The quick presumption is that San Francisco is the only place to find startups -- or at least where many that make headlines emerge. That is not the case, of course, with startups setting up shop in cities across the United States and around the world.

With the ebb and flow of the economy and fluctuating funding trends, there are some surprises emerging about the hot tech hubs to watch.

Shai Goldman, head of the XIR (X in residence) program at Brex, talked up one of those surprises as the closing speaker at the Techstars NYC. “For the first time ever, there’s more startups in Manhattan than San Francisco,” he said, referring to stats from Carta concerning new, early-stage startups for the 12-month’s ended March 31. For that period, there were 543 new, early-stage startups in Manhattan compared with 529 in San Francisco.

Listen to the full podcast here.

What to Read Next:

Payments and Productivity Tools Dominate Techstars NYC Demo Day

What Just Broke? Do Tech Hubs Help Economic Development?

Will Fallout from SVB Lead to a Rethinking of Tech Investment?

IT Leadership & the Strategic CIODigital BusinessEnterprise Agility
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editor's Choice
Report Calls Out ‘Inadequate’ Approach to Protecting US Infrastructure
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Former Uber CSO Sullivan on Engaging the Security Community
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
Preparing for the Worst: Essential IT Crisis Preparation Steps
John Edwards, Technology Journalist & Author
How Will AI Change the CISO Role?
Carrie Pallardy, Contributing Reporter
When a Bank Fails, Cyber Criminals Will Come Knocking
Alan Brill, Senior Managing Director, Cyber Risk, Kroll
John Bennett, Global Head of Government Affairs, Cyber Risk, Kroll
Why More Security Products Doesn’t Always Mean You’re More Secure
Sponsored by Lookout, Sundaram Lakshmanan, Chief Technology Officer
Tech Company Layoffs: The COVID Tech Bubble Bursts
Brandon Taylor, Digital Editorial Program Manager
Jessica Davis, Senior Editor
Misconfiguration Could Set Up Cyber Attacks
Richard Pallardy, Freelance Writer
The Cloud Makes Everything Easy — Including Data Exfiltration
Sponsored by Lookout, Sundaram Lakshmanan, Chief Technology Officer
Generative AI in the Newsroom: Our Policy
Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek / Network Computing
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports