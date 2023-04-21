San Francisco Giants Deploy Fully Wi-Fi 6E-Ready Network With Comcast, Extreme Networks

In 2004, the San Francisco Giants’ ballpark became the first professional sports facility to offer free universal Wi-Fi. On April 11, nearly 20 years later, Comcast Business announced along with Extreme Networks that Oracle Park would now offer 100% Wi-Fi 6E-ready connectivity by the end of this month.

“For us, it's always been about providing expanded connectivity to the fans and giving them more megabits per second so they can upload and download more content,” says Bill Schlough, senior vice president and CIO for the San Francisco Giants in an interview with Network Computing.

