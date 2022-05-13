How CINC Cut Down Churn on Its Apps for Real Estate Agents

Real estate lead generation platform CINC made use of FullStory to reduce churn and boost conversions through its mobile app.

CINC, part of Fidelity National Financial, offers real estate professionals apps to connect with clients. The company looked to FullStory’s digital experience intelligence as part of an ongoing effort to track issues more efficiently, says Josh Lowe, product manager with CINC. “We want to see what the pain points are for our clients, our consumers, and make intelligent decisions how to fix them and better develop for the future,” he says.

CINC’s apps include one to search for homes for clients, an app for capturing foot traffic at open houses, and an app for customer relationship management. Such resources can aid in supporting the real estate business in lean times. “Real estate agents are under attack within our space,” says Jamie Quenzer, vice president of marketing and sales operations with CINC. She says her company works with agents by using technology that can help the agents grow further and maintain their income.

When CINC started, says Heriberto “Eddie” Rodriguez, director of product, the company had a small group working for its frontline of support and service. “As your client base starts to build, it’s very, very impactful when you can see and troubleshoot issues in real-time,” he says.

Using FullStory offers the ability to see problems while discussing them with users, Rodriguez says. That kind of responsiveness can lead to stickiness, he says, which can be vital to client retention. “A lot of companies do what we do,” he says. “There’s a lot of real estate technology companies.”

The insight FullStory provided, Rodriguez says, also exceeded what CINC got from Google Analytics. “You can’t really tell what your users are doing by just looking at page views, unique events, and bounce rates.”

Nowadays, CINC uses FullStory as part of its mission to drive ROI for its clients, says Jeff Walker, vice president of product at CINC. He oversees product strategy and process teams use to capture metrics and understand performance of products. “We’re entrusted with the digital advertising spend from our clients,” Walker says. Such expenditures are expected to turn into sales opportunities for real estate agents.

Focused on Conversion

“We’re extremely focused on conversion,” he says. “We’re very focused on driving the highest conversion from visitor to appointment.” Data from the system lays out what is happening, Walker says, showing conversion and bounce rates, but using FullStory speaks to why such actions occur, giving CINC the ability to zero in on behavior to see what might have triggered the response, whether it might be a usability issue or misunderstanding of the function of a page. “You can see where they start to have trouble and it guides us towards what we need to do to fix it,” he says.

CINC also uses FullStory as part of its A/B testing, Walker says.

The company was using FullStory from a support standpoint prior to expanding its use, Lowe says, in order to take another look at CINC’s products, including the consumer and agent sides of those experiences. “We needed analytics across all those,” he says. The inclusion of FullStory in the testing equation has been a key development, Lowe says. “In the past, we haven’t had the tools and insights to really test different variations of things and see which one was the right thing to do.”

He says the use of FullStory has helped CINC elevate some conversion rates 10% or even 20%. FullStory also offered app-specific metrics that Lowe says he could not get directly from Apple or Google. “Now I can see the full picture of what’s going on.”

As CINC launches new products and adds new features to its site, Walker says certain performance is expected. FullStory is part of observing user behavior with those new products, giving CINC the ability to see if users stray from an intended activity, make corrections, and then run it again. “Without FullStory, we wouldn’t know the full story of what’s happening on the site,” he says. “We would just see the data and so it would be more shooting in the dark.”

