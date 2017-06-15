 An All-in-One Service Chaining Solution - InformationWeek
An All-in-One Service Chaining Solution

Samar Sharma, holder of 75 patents and innovator and architect at Cisco Systems, stops by the InformationWeek News Desk at Interop ITX to talk about the Cisco products that were nominated for and won Best of Interop Awards. Cisco Systems was nominated for six Best of Interop Awards this year took home three awards. Cisco Catena, which won first place in both cloud and infrastructure categories provides security, application integration and analytics for any traffic, and it "performs these operations in hardware at wire speed without adding any latency to the traffic," says Shah. He adds that this is all performed natively on the router at the switches. To learn more about this product and Cisco's other Best of Interop Award winning solutions, watch the video above.

