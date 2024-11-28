5 Tips for Optimizing Multi-Region Cloud Configurations
Managing a network of region-specific cloud environments comes with its own set of challenges.
November 28, 2024
Multi-region cloud configurations are popular for good reasons. Chief among them is the need for failover handling that ensures availability, speeds up disaster recovery, and prevents data loss in the event of major incidents or regional outages. We all know that regions can go down, and a multi-zone cloud isn’t always enough to avoid extended downtime.
Another driving factor is the desire to offer lower latency for end users. That's especially true if you have a global client base or if you use your cloud network to run lag-sensitive services like gaming, on-demand rich media streaming, or videoconferencing. Less often, you’ll choose a multi-region cloud to comply with data handling regulations, although that’s increasing in importance as regulations mount up.
In this post, I will share tips I've picked up for optimizing your multi-region cloud architecture. Yes, some will be more relevant for active-active environments, and some will be better suited for active-passive, but whatever your underlying use case, you'll find valuable advice.
Read more about:Network Computing
About the Author
You May Also Like
Software Supply Chain State of the Union 2024
Work Smarter, Not Harder with Gemini in Security Operations
The Defender's Advantage | A guide to activating cyber defense
Cabinet-Integrated Liquid Cooling Supports Rising Power Density and Maximum Sustainability for High-Performance Computing Data Center Environments
Prescriptive and Predictive Power Management Strategies for High-Density Cabinets
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary ReportMay 29, 2024
2022 State of ITOps and SecOpsJun 21, 2022