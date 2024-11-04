6 Strategies for Maximizing Cloud Storage ROI

Enterprise IT leaders face a daunting challenge: delivering innovative solutions through new applications, data services, and AI investments while adhering to tight budgets. Cloud computing, often at the heart of these initiatives, presents a particularly uncertain landscape, especially regarding storage costs, which can significantly impact IT budgets.

Rising expenses in cloud data storage have prompted many organizations to reconsider their strategies, leading to a trend of repatriation as enterprises seek more control during these unpredictable economic times. A February 2024 Citrix poll revealed that 94% of organizations had shifted some workloads back to on-premises systems, driven by concerns over security, performance, costs, and compatibility.

In response, senior business and finance leaders might consider a swift transition back from the cloud to curb expenses. However, cloud repatriation carries its own set of risks, including potential egress fees, the need for new hardware, security investments, and other infrastructure costs. Additionally, companies may face the challenge of re-hiring staff previously laid off. Furthermore, there’s a significant opportunity cost associated with missing out on enhanced collaboration, innovation, agility, and access to advanced cloud-native tools and services, including AI and machine learning.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing