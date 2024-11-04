6 Strategies for Maximizing Cloud Storage ROI

As organizations look to reduce cloud waste this year, attaining a data-centric perspective of cloud storage requirements has multitude of benefits.

Network Computing, Contributor

November 4, 2024

1 Min Read
woman standing in a room with clouds
Wavebreakmedia Ltd DW1801_2 via Alamy Stock

Enterprise IT leaders face a daunting challenge: delivering innovative solutions through new applications, data services, and AI investments while adhering to tight budgets. Cloud computing, often at the heart of these initiatives, presents a particularly uncertain landscape, especially regarding storage costs, which can significantly impact IT budgets.

Rising expenses in cloud data storage have prompted many organizations to reconsider their strategies, leading to a trend of repatriation as enterprises seek more control during these unpredictable economic times. A February 2024 Citrix poll revealed that 94% of organizations had shifted some workloads back to on-premises systems, driven by concerns over security, performance, costs, and compatibility.

In response, senior business and finance leaders might consider a swift transition back from the cloud to curb expenses. However, cloud repatriation carries its own set of risks, including potential egress fees, the need for new hardware, security investments, and other infrastructure costs. Additionally, companies may face the challenge of re-hiring staff previously laid off. Furthermore, there’s a significant opportunity cost associated with missing out on enhanced collaboration, innovation, agility, and access to advanced cloud-native tools and services, including AI and machine learning.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Read more about:

Network Computing

About the Author

Network Computing

Network Computing

Contributor

Network Computing invites industry experts and members of the IT community to contribute advice and thought leadership. For more information and a copy of our contributor guidelines, contact us at [email protected].

See more from Network Computing
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

man on a boat in the outer space with colorful cloud,illustration
IT Infrastructure
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive

Aug 26, 2024

Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes

Aug 19, 2024

Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers

Aug 22, 2024

Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report

Jun 4, 2024

Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues

Aug 20, 2024

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports