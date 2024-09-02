6 Ways AI Could Improve Network Management

Network managers and networking equipment vendors are looking to artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) to help improve and simplify the management of their networking devices.

Salvatore Salamone, Managing Editor, Network Computing

September 2, 2024

1 Min Read
network cables
wu kailiang via Alamy Stock

Networking devices are among the most complex pieces of equipment to manage. IT managers often spend great amounts of time setting different configuration and operating parameters. Much of the work is manual and often subject to errors. Unfortunately, the complexity of modern networking devices like routers, switches, Wi-Fi access points, firewalls, gateways, and more continues to grow, making their management all that much harder.

As a result, it is no surprise that both network managers and networking equipment vendors are looking to artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) to help improve the situation. In this slideshow, we look at some of the most common ways AI is being used to simplify the management of networking equipment.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Read more about:

Network Computing

About the Author

Salvatore Salamone

Salvatore Salamone

Managing Editor, Network Computing

Salvatore Salamone is the managing editor of Network Computing. He has worked as a writer and editor covering business, technology, and science. He has written three business technology books and served as an editor at IT industry publications including Network World, Byte, Bio-IT World, Data Communications, LAN Times, and InternetWeek.

See more from Salvatore Salamone
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

man on a boat in the outer space with colorful cloud,illustration
IT Infrastructure
9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive9 Ways Cloud Makes Companies More Competitive
byLisa Morgan
Aug 26, 2024
9 Slides
thumbnail
Machine Learning & AI
The Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI ResumesThe Search for Solid Hires Between AI Screening and GenAI Resumes
byJoao-Pierre S. Ruth
Aug 19, 2024
Data breach concept with faceless hooded male person, low key red and blue lit image and digital glitch effect.
Cyber Resilience
Examining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data BrokersExamining the National Public Data Breach and Risks for Data Brokers
byCarrie Pallardy
Aug 22, 2024
5 Min Read
Calculator displaying the text "SALARY" on top of $100 bills.
IT Leadership
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report: Profits, Layoffs, and the Continued Rise of AI2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
byInformationWeek Staff
Jun 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Cartoon comic art illustration showing a 1960s technician scientist working on an Honeywell style tape-drive computer with a dot-matrix paper readout.
Data Management
11 Irritating Data Quality Issues11 Irritating Data Quality Issues
byLisa Morgan
Aug 20, 2024
11 Min Read
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Live Events
More Live Events
Reports
More Reports