6 Ways to Cut Your Multi-Cloud Costs

It's no secret that multi-cloud costs are climbing steadily upward. What's less well-known is that expenses can be effectively trimmed simply by adopting a handful of smart tactics.

Effective multi-cloud cost management should balance savings with maintaining and improving service levels, as well as business development opportunities, advises Nigel Gibbons, director and senior advisor at business and technology advisory firm NCC Group. "It requires thorough analysis and strategic planning to ensure that essential resources aren't under-provisioned, critical services aren't compromised in the pursuit of lower expenses, and that cost increases may be justified," he observes in an email interview.

Are you ready to begin shrinking your multi-cloud budget without sacrificing performance or reliability? Then, consider the following six safe and effective ways of trimming multi-cloud costs.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing