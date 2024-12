9 Cloud Service Adoption Trends

As the competitive landscape changes and the mix of cloud services available continues to grow, organizations are moving deeper into the cloud to stay competitive. Many are adopting a cloud-first strategy.

“Organizations are adopting more advanced, integrated cloud strategies that include multi-cloud environments and expanded services such as platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS),” says Bryant Robinson, principal consultant at management consulting firm Sendero Consulting. “This shift is driven by increasing demands for flexibility, scalability, and the need to support emerging technologies such as remote collaboration, real-time data processing and AI-powered diagnostics.”

Recent surges in cyberattacks have also accelerated these changes, highlighting the need for adaptable digital infrastructure to ensure continuity of business processes, enhance user accessibility, and protect sensitive customer data.

“Companies that are succeeding with cloud adoption are investing in improved security frameworks, focusing on interoperability, and leveraging cloud-native tools to build scalable applications,” says Robinson. “In addition, certain industries have to prioritize technology with regulation and compliance mechanisms that add a level of complexity. Within healthcare, for example, regulations like HIPAA are [considered] and prioritized through implementing secure data-sharing practices across cloud environments.”

However, some organizations struggle with managing multi-cloud complexity and the resulting inability to access, share, and seamlessly use data across those environments. Organizations may also lack the in-house expertise needed to implement and operationalize cloud platforms effectively, leading to the inefficient use of resources and potential security risks.

“Organizations should develop a clear, long-term cloud strategy that aligns with organizational goals, focusing on interoperability, scalability, and security. Prioritize upskilling IT teams to manage cloud environments effectively and invest in disaster recovery and cybersecurity solutions to protect sensitive customer data,” says Robinson. “Embrace multi-cloud approaches for flexibility, simplifying management with automation and centralized control systems. Finally, select cloud vendors with a strong track record and expertise in supporting compliance within heavily regulated environments.”

Following are more trends driving cloud service shifts.

1. Innovation

Previously, the demand for cloud data services was largely driven by flexibility, convenience and cost, but Emma McGrattan, CTO at Actian, a division of HCL Software, has seen a dramatic shift in how cloud data services are leveraged to accelerate innovation.

“AI and ML use cases, specifically a desire to deliver on GenAI initiatives, are causing organizations to rethink their traditional approach to data and use cloud data services to provide a shortcut to seamless data integration, efficient orchestration, accelerated data quality, and effective governance,” says McGrattan. “[The] successful companies understand the importance of investing in data preparation, governance, and management to prepare for GenAI-ready data. They also understand that high-quality data is essential, not only for success but also to mitigate the reputational and financial risks associated with inaccurate AI-driven decisions, including the very real danger of automating actions based on AI hallucinations.”

The advantages of embracing these data trends include accelerated insights, enhanced customer experiences, and significant gains in operational efficiency. However, substantial challenges persist. Data integration across diverse systems remains a complex undertaking, and the scarcity of skilled data professionals presents a significant hurdle. Furthermore, keeping pace with the relentless acceleration of technological advancements demands continuous adaptation and learning. Successfully navigating these challenges requires sound data governance.

“My advice is to focus on encouraging data literacy across the organization and to foster a culture of data curiosity,” says McGrattan. “I believe the most successful companies will be staffed with teams fluent in the language of data and empowered to ask questions of the data, explore trends, and uncover insights without encountering complexity or fearing repercussions for challenging the status quo. It is this curiosity that will lead to breakthrough insights and innovation because it pushes people to go beyond surface-level metrics.”

2. Cloud computing applications

Most organizations are building modern cloud computing applications to enable greater scalability while reducing cost and consumption costs. They’re also more focused on the security and compliance of cloud systems and how providers are validating and ensuring data protection.

“Their main focus is really around cost, but a second focus would be whether providers can meet or exceed their current compliance requirements,” says Will Milewski, SVP of cloud infrastructure and operations at content management solution provider Hyland. “Customers across industries are very cost-conscious. They want technology that’s good, safe and secure at a much cheaper rate.”

Providers are shifting to more now container-based or server-free workloads to control cost because they allow providers to scale up to meet the needs of customer activity while also scaling back when systems are not heavily utilized.