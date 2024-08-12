9 Lingering Cloud Risks That Need to Be Wrangled

After decades of cloud migration, organizations are still struggling to get it right. The following are some of the common pitfalls that persist.

Lisa Morgan, Freelance Writer

August 12, 2024

9 Slides
Team of cowboys silhouette galloping in the sky against a sunset background
Bogusław Mazur via Alamy Stock

Companies continue moving deeper into the cloud, but the path to getting there isn’t always smooth. One challenge is to adopt a cloud mindset as opposed to simply duplicating what was in place before. 

“We’re still helping customers take their initial cloud investments and transform them, so they are creating more value for their organization,” says Matt Mead, CTO at technology modernization firm SPR. “[L]ots of organizations flocked to the cloud by lifting and shifting their traditional workloads to the cloud. Unfortunately, without re-architecting, these cloud workloads are not reaping the benefits of the cloud.” 

To correct the situation, organizations should modernize their cloud footprint to use cloud-first architectures. Most of the time, this involves incorporating cloud platforms as a service and retiring the out of date, custom-built infrastructure. The benefits of the cloud-first architecture are that there is less code to write and maintain, and it’s much less expensive to operate. 

“Especially in these lean times, with IT budgets dwindling, this is a very popular activity to lower IT operating costs,” says Mead. 

The following are some other lingering risks that need to be addressed. 

About the Author

Lisa Morgan

Lisa Morgan

Freelance Writer

Lisa Morgan is a freelance writer who covers business and IT strategy and emerging technology for InformationWeek.

