Given the nation’s collective unease leading up to the presidential election and the subsequent election of one of history’s most polarizing U.S. presidents, it is no surprise that uncertainty surrounds business decisions as networks seek to find their footing on shifting social, political, and economic terrain. Adding to the air of confusion are building controversies over some of the incoming administration’s cabinet picks and a premature, failed government funding showdown.

In this contentious atmosphere, incoming FCC chairman Brendan Carr is also facing some controversy over his free speech initiatives and his role in Project 2025. However, Carr has served as an FCC Commissioner since 2017, having been nominated by both President Trump and President Biden, and confirmed unanimously by the Senate three times. Bipartisan support would seem to suggest that he is not as much of a polarizing figure - nor prone to disruptive or abrupt actions - as some of the other cabinet nominees.

"Brendan Carr stepping in as FCC Chairman should be seen as a positive development for network operators. While much of the media hype has been centered on his free speech initiatives, his track record suggests a strong focus on cutting through red tape to speed up broadband and 5G rollouts, especially in rural and underserved areas,” said Mukesh Gupta, CPO of networking company Infoblox.

Will Carr Prevail at the FCC?

While many see Carr’s actions to be predictable and, therefore, easier to plan for, some are concerned that Carr may be overridden by an administration that appears to be set to strip agencies of much of their power and autonomy.

Two of President-elect Donald Trump's picks to head the new "Department of Government Efficiency," Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, have publicly announced plans to cut government spending through "mass reductions," with Ramaswamy going so far as to say that some governmental agencies may be “deleted outright.”

While it’s nearly impossible for any federal agency to be "deleted" without a massive congressional battle, which the Trump administration is unlikely to win, Trump might succeed in outright ignoring or challenging the 1974 Impoundment Control Act. If that happens, he could starve agencies of Congressional-approved federal funding, which could cripple them to the point of failure. And that may happen given Trump’s focus on surrounding himself with loyalists.

Considering these big picture factors, for some, the question becomes not so much whether Carr’s leadership is beneficial to network owners and operators but whether he is likely to become merely a figurehead or a yes man.

