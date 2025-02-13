Amazon, Meta and Google Plan Subsea Cable ExpansionAmazon, Meta and Google Plan Subsea Cable Expansion

Companies are investing heavily in new subsea cable infrastructure to enhance global connectivity and support their data center operations.

Network Computing, Contributor

February 13, 2025

1 Min Read
underwater sea cables
David Fleetham via Alamy Stock

After a year peppered with news about subsea cable cuts, Amazon, Meta and Google are planning new cabling systems for 2025, spending big to boost critical infrastructure for enterprises.

Amazon Ireland filed for a license to land a cable connecting Ireland to the U.S. Meanwhile, Meta is planning an international subsea cable network, and Google expects to expand its already extensive undersea infrastructure.

In January 2025, Roderick Beck broke the news of the Amazon-Ireland cable filing on LinkedIn and his blog. Beck's Luminous Real Estate and Telecom OU is a brokerage that handles subsea and terrestrial networks. Amazon has not yet confirmed the venture.

According to Beck, Amazon is considering landing the subsea cable near Castlefreke on Ireland's South Coast in county Cork along a stretch of beach called the Strand.

In addition to connecting two longtime trading partners and allies, Beck said the planned Amazon cable could provide sorely needed physical diversity -- at least on the terrestrial side to the Irish Sea and older Atlantic cables, such as Hibernia North and South and AC1.

Read the Full Article on Network Computing

Read more about:

Network Computing

About the Author

Network Computing

Network Computing

Contributor

Network Computing invites industry experts and members of the IT community to contribute advice and thought leadership. For more information and a copy of our contributor guidelines, contact us at [email protected].

See more from Network Computing
Never Miss a Beat: Get a snapshot of the issues affecting the IT industry straight to your inbox.
SIGN-UP

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports

Editor's Choice

A group of smiling college graduates celebrating their graduation.
IT Leadership
Why Liberal Arts Grads Could Be the Best Programmers of the AI Era
Why Liberal Arts Grads Could Be the Best Programmers of the AI Era

Jan 17, 2025

Flame front of the Eaton Fire on the first night during the January 2025 California wildfires in Altadena and Los Angeles
IT Sectors
How Tech Supports the Emergency Response to the LA County Wildfires
How Tech Supports the Emergency Response to the LA County Wildfires

Jan 16, 2025

Graphic Pop Art style Illustration of Keanu Reeves as NEO from the film, The Matrix
IT Infrastructure
Y2K and Infrastructure Resilience 25 Years Later
Y2K and Infrastructure Resilience 25 Years Later

Jan 7, 2025

Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Now hiring
IT Leadership
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025
Help Wanted: IT Hiring Trends in 2025

Nov 20, 2024

Cobol programming language software development concept on vitual screen.
IT Leadership
Untangling Enterprise Reliance on Legacy Systems
Untangling Enterprise Reliance on Legacy Systems

Jan 21, 2025

Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports