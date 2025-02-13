After a year peppered with news about subsea cable cuts, Amazon, Meta and Google are planning new cabling systems for 2025, spending big to boost critical infrastructure for enterprises.

Amazon Ireland filed for a license to land a cable connecting Ireland to the U.S. Meanwhile, Meta is planning an international subsea cable network, and Google expects to expand its already extensive undersea infrastructure.

In January 2025, Roderick Beck broke the news of the Amazon-Ireland cable filing on LinkedIn and his blog. Beck's Luminous Real Estate and Telecom OU is a brokerage that handles subsea and terrestrial networks. Amazon has not yet confirmed the venture.

According to Beck, Amazon is considering landing the subsea cable near Castlefreke on Ireland's South Coast in county Cork along a stretch of beach called the Strand.

In addition to connecting two longtime trading partners and allies, Beck said the planned Amazon cable could provide sorely needed physical diversity -- at least on the terrestrial side to the Irish Sea and older Atlantic cables, such as Hibernia North and South and AC1.

