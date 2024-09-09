Are Public Clouds More Sustainable Than Private Data Centers?

While public cloud data centers are often viewed as more sustainable than private ones, exceptions do exist. Read on to understand these nuances and learn how to tailor your approach for optimal sustainability.

September 9, 2024

When it comes to improving the sustainability of your data center, some might suggest that closing it down and migrating to the public cloud would lead to better outcomes in areas like clean energy sourcing and water usage efficiency.

However, while there is truth to the statement that hyperscale data centers in the public cloud are generally more sustainable than private data centers, there are exceptions. Recognizing those exceptions is critical for achieving the best overall data center sustainability strategy.

